National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day a success in Eau Claire Co.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -- Drug Take Back Results
On 04/27/19 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Marshfield Clinic, Department of Justice and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention participated in the National Drug Take Back initiative, with the ultimate goal of reducing the amount of un-needed, expired and un-used prescription drugs being accessible in our community.
As a result of the recent drug take back event and the permanent drop locations, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office will be turning over approximately 3050 lbs. of unwanted, unused or expired medication to the Department of Justice for proper disposal. 250 lbs of that total was collected today at the biannual drug take back event, with the remainder being collected over the last 6 months in the (5) designated disposal locations.
Although the drug take back event is a biannual event held at the local Marshfield Clinic 2116 Craig Rd, we want to remind the community that there are (5) five alternative disposal locations throughout our community, that are available throughout the year, during normal business hours.
They are as follows:
Altoona Emergency Services Building
1904 Spooner Avenue
Hours M‐F, 7:30 am ‐ 4 pm
(715) 839‐6090
Eau Claire County Courthouse-Law Enforcement Center Lobby
721 Oxford Avenue
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 5 pm
(715) 839‐4709
Eau Claire County Jail Lobby
Second Ave side of the courthouse
Hours 24/7/365
(715) 839‐4709
Fall Creek Village Hall
122 E. Lincoln Avenue
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4:30 pm
(715) 877‐2177
Augusta City Hall
145 W. Lincoln Street
Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4 pm
(715) 286‐2555
In closing, we would like to thank the community for doing their part to help prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse by bringing their, unwanted, unused or expired medications to us for proper disposal.