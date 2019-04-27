National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day a success in Eau Claire Co.

Drug Take Back Results

On 04/27/19 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Marshfield Clinic, Department of Justice and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention participated in the National Drug Take Back initiative, with the ultimate goal of reducing the amount of un-needed, expired and un-used prescription drugs being accessible in our community.

As a result of the recent drug take back event and the permanent drop locations, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office will be turning over approximately 3050 lbs. of unwanted, unused or expired medication to the Department of Justice for proper disposal. 250 lbs of that total was collected today at the biannual drug take back event, with the remainder being collected over the last 6 months in the (5) designated disposal locations.

Although the drug take back event is a biannual event held at the local Marshfield Clinic 2116 Craig Rd, we want to remind the community that there are (5) five alternative disposal locations throughout our community, that are available throughout the year, during normal business hours.

They are as follows:

Altoona Emergency Services Building

1904 Spooner Avenue

Hours M‐F, 7:30 am ‐ 4 pm

(715) 839‐6090

Eau Claire County Courthouse-Law Enforcement Center Lobby

721 Oxford Avenue

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 5 pm

(715) 839‐4709

Eau Claire County Jail Lobby

Second Ave side of the courthouse

Hours 24/7/365

(715) 839‐4709

Fall Creek Village Hall

122 E. Lincoln Avenue

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4:30 pm

(715) 877‐2177

Augusta City Hall

145 W. Lincoln Street

Hours M‐F, 8 am – 4 pm

(715) 286‐2555

In closing, we would like to thank the community for doing their part to help prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse by bringing their, unwanted, unused or expired medications to us for proper disposal.

