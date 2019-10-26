National Prescription Drug Take-back Day has local impact

National prescription drug take-back day had several places around the city busy on Saturday.

The Altoona Police Department and Marshfield Clinic- Eau Claire Center were two disposal sites in the area.

According to dose of reality, 70% of people abusing painkillers get them through friends or relatives.

County health officials say the program helps keep the public safe amid the growing opioid epidemic and helps promote good disposal practices.

"The reason we really want to promote the event is to prevent it from getting in the hands of those that shouldn't be using it,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil of the Eau Claire County Health Department. “We don't want any accidental poisoning amongst youth or otherwise any sort of drug misuse."

A common practice of disposal is flushing medications down the drain, but according to Dillivan-Pospisil, that is not ok.

"We don't want to contaminate the water supply as well as sometimes if you throw away medication right in the garbage, it can be retrieved by others if they know that you do that,” she said. “So that is why we encourage events like this."

If you missed the drop off today, you can still drop off prescriptions at law enforcement agencies as well as participating pharmacies and hospitals.

"In the community we have several locations,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “You can go to CVS, Walgreen’s, Marshfield Clinic, otherwise the law enforcement centers throughout the county all accept prescription medications or over the counter medications year-round."

Officials say Wisconsin is one of the nation's leaders during the event.

"At our last take-back event, we collected over 3,300 pounds of prescription medication,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “Wisconsin is one of the top 3 states in the United States for collecting medications during those take back events. We're right behind Texas and California."

She says this can be attributed to the increased education on the dangers of misusing drugs.

"Over the course of the years, education has really gotten out about opioids ans prescription painkillers, so I think more communities are spreading the message on the dangers as well as safe disposal,” she said.

County health officials say the next take-back day will be held in the spring, but reiterated that people can drop off unused prescriptions any time at participating pharmacies and law enforcement agencies in the area.

