Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Although most Wisconsin eligible voters won't be casting a ballot until the spring primary next February 18th, voters were encouraged to register Tuesday. With a recently-passed electronic registration process, local voting advocates took time today to guide people through the process.

"The foundation of our constitution is 'We the People,’” said Chippewa Valley Votes Coordinator, Carol Craig. “If people feel their vote doesn't matter, it really undermines democracy."

As part of national voter registration day, Craig and other local advocates wanted to inform and help people be involved in the electoral process.

Craig said part of her job is simply informing the public on things like poll locations.

“In Eau Claire County alone, we have over 30 different locations for polls,” she said.

She also said voting is a vital part of being an American citizen and a lot of eligible voters are not voting.

“If we could change that, we could change the face of our current electors,” she said. “I’m not saying that's good or bad, I’m simply saying that wave of new voting would have an influence.”

Across town at UW- Eau Claire, another booth was set up to get students registered.

“It's really important that we have students registered to vote at their current student address,” said Next Gen Wisconsin Regional Organization Director, Conner Miller. “A lot of them are registration back home and we want their registration to reflect where they live currently.”

He said the younger generations will be affected the most by current elections.

“The 18-24 voting block is one of, if not the voting block in the county, but it is also, generally speaking, one of the least active.”

For Craig, she says every decision made comes from elected officials

“All the issues that come up on a daily basis in their backyard are represented by voting as well as the much larger issues relative to what’s going on at the national level,” she said. “It's very important, very important. I dare anybody to think about one thing that doesn't have an impact public policy and an elected official has influenced."

You can also register the same day as an election at the polls, but you must provide proof of residency in the town you live in.

There are several big elections coming up including a special primary for the District 7 Senate Seat and the 2020 presidential primary. If you would like to register online, you can click the link for more information.

