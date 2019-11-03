Nationals fan chops off beard for first time since 2012

Updated: Sun 3:24 PM, Nov 03, 2019

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - It'd been seven years since Washington Nationals super fan B.J. Treuting last trimmed his Washington whiskers.

A man who said he wouldn't shave his beard until the Nationals took the pennant has taken it off. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

He said he wouldn't shave his beard until the Nationals took the pennant. Now that they’re World Series champions, he’s taken it all off.

Saturday night, before a crowd of Natitude at the Salt Line, his nine-inch beard was gone.

Treuting's mom and sister gave ceremonial trims. Moments later, he saw his chin for the first time since 2012.

Treuting, a longtime Nova resident and school teacher who moved to New Orleans in July, flew home this weekend for the special shave.

He raised more than $1,600 online and is donating that money to the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

Treuting lost the beard, then the clothes. He pranced through the frosty waters of a fountain in celebration.

Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus