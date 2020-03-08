Native Americans scramble over shutdown of Fargo sweat lodge

Some Native Americans in Fargo, North Dakota, are hoping to find a new location for a communal sweat lodge because city leaders shuttered the one that tribal members had been using for a decade.

The city closed the sweat lodge in December over concerns about the safety and supervision of the purification ceremonies being performed there.

Native Americans agree that changes were needed, but they're worried about how and when they'll be able to take part in the sacred rituals again.

The nearest lodge is hundreds of miles away on a reservation.