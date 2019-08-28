Natural dog treats from Brutus & Barnaby recalled for possible salmonella risk

The Food and Drug Administration announced all variations of Pig Ears for Dogs, made by Brutus & Barnaby out of Clearwater, Fla., are being recalled for potential salmonella contamination. (Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By  | 
Updated: Wed 4:13 PM, Aug 28, 2019

(WAFB/Gray News) - Some natural pig ear treats are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday, Aug. 28 all variations of Pig Ears for Dogs, made by Brutus & Barnaby out of Clearwater, Florida, are being recalled for potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect both animals eating the treats, as well as humans who handle them, especially if they do not wash their hands after handling contaminated treats.

The FDA says pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, which might be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may experience a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Any pets showing these symptoms who may have consumed the recalled treats should be taken to a vet as soon as possible.

Bags of the pig ear treats were sold nationwide via amazon.com, chewy.com, Brutusandbarnaby.com, and at the brick and mortar store, Natures Food Patch, in Clearwater. The product was sold in four different sizes (8 count, 12 count, 25 count, and 100 count).

Consumers who bought the treats should throw away any remaining treats and contact the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions should call Brutus & Barnaby at 1-800-489-0970.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray News. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wafb.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus