Nearly 100 children participate in 72nd Doll & Pet Parade in Eau Claire

Heroes: Super and Every Day - that was the theme of this year's Clear Water Kiwanis Doll and Pet Parade in Eau Claire.

The 72nd annual parade marched along First Avenue - next to Owen Park.

This year, nearly 100 children participated -- dressing up as the hero of their choice. Costumes included teachers, superheroes, veterinarians, and first responders.

The Doll and Pet Parade also featured several dogs and two horses.

Entries were divided into four categories -- depending on the number of people in each group.

"My favorite part is just seeing how the families interpret the theme. The whole idea of heroes - super and every day. We had everything from police and fire to fairies, all kinds of superheroes - Batman and all those kinds of things, so it was just fun," said Paula Stuettgen.

WEAU's Danielle Wagner served at the parade announcer.

In addition to the parade -- family activities took place in Owen Park and included the municipal band, a DJ, food trucks, and prizes.