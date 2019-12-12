Nearly $50K donated to family of NJ detective killed

Updated: Thu 9:27 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(CNN) - Orthodox Jewish communities across the Hudson Valley have already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family of the Jersey City detective killed Tuesday.

Orthodox leaders told CNN that many people from the Jewish community plan to attend Detective Seals' funeral. (Source: CNN)

The fundraiser was started Wednesday and in less than four hours, the site had raised $25,000 dollars.

It closed with nearly $50,000 in less than 20 hours, all for Detective Joseph Seals’ wife and five children.

Orthodox leaders told CNN that many people from the Jewish community plan to attend Detective Seals' funeral.

It is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Jersey City.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
