"Need a Little Help to Heal" supports local audio engineer

Musicians, sound engineers and supporters are planning to amp up the local music scene in support of one of their own. "Need a Little Help to Heal" is taking over the Chippewa Valley this weekend to help a local sound engineer after he was injured during a gig.

Back in June, a local audio engineer, Danno from DMi sound broke his leg doing what he loves. You may have not ever seen Danno, but you've likely heard his work at events including the Sounds like Summer Concert Series and Blues on the Chippewa. But instead of being behind the scenes this time, he is now on the center stage for a music benefit just for him.

"It was emotional,” said Duane Kebschull, known to many as Danno. His life looks a little different now, after he took a tumble from his truck. "I ended up falling 4 feet and landing on my left foot squarely and it locked,” he said. “I basically blew up the top of my tibia and broke the top of my fibula too…I had an exfix on for 3-4 weeks."

He is still in his wheelchair so his life and especially his work has been a challenge. "Suddenly you're realizing once my sick time runs out and once vacation time runs out, my money runs out,” Danno said.

So the local music community is striking up a chord to help. “It was just going to be one day and so many musicians volunteered to perform that we had to expand it to 3 days to fit everybody in,” said Anastasia Vishnevsky who helped to organize the music benefit.

The Stones Throw in downtown Eau Claire will feature 20 performances from local artists over three days for free, all they ask is you make a donation to help Danno recover. "It just seems like as far back as I can remember, Danno was there, he is an institution, he makes everything sound good, the production, sound quality but also the support,” said Adrian Klenz, a local musician taking part in the event.

Now, they are turning that support back to Danno. "He is really a teddy bear and he is always there for others whether it be professionally or personally he is always there to help,” Vishnevsky added.

Even though Danno hasn't been able to work in a few months, his work is leaving a lasting impact on musicians in the Chippewa Valley. "He's without a doubt one of the strongest parts of our music scene and has been for many, many years,” Klenz said.

Even while injured he is still a part of the music scene, this time instead of being behind the scenes; he is front and center. "It's just going to be a long, emotional weekend,” Danno said.

In addition to the music there will be a silent auction at the event and all to raise funds for Danno’s recovery and healing. The musicians have also created an album for Danno that you can download for a donation. For more information on the album to download click here.

The "Need a little help to heal" event is set to take place at the Stones Throw in downtown Eau Claire on Friday from 6 p.m. to bar close, Saturday from 6 p.m. to bar close and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

