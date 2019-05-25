Neighborhood throws party to say goodbye to retiring mailman

Neighbors hugged Floyd Martin on his last day as a mail carrier. Martin served the suburban Atlanta neighborhood for nearly 35 years. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 12:04 PM, May 25, 2019

MARIETTA, Ga. (CNN) - A suburban Atlanta neighborhood showered their retiring mailman with love and appreciation on his last day on the route on Wednesday.

Floyd Martin, 61, served the neighborhood in Marietta for nearly 35 years.

Residents decorated their mailboxes, hugged him, gave him gifts and posed with photos with him.

They brought covered dishes, and the day-long goodbye turned into a big block party that drew more than 300 people.

Neighbors invited him back in the fall to serve as a celebrity judge in the neighborhood's Halloween parade.

They also started a GoFundMe campaign to send him on a trip to Hawaii. Delta Airlines is taking care of the flight.

People around the world followed the Twitter thread on his last day.

Copyright 2019 Jennifer Brett via CNN. All rights reserved.



 
