Neighbors concerned about potential sex offender residence

The Eau Claire County Supervised Release Committee is looking into a house in the 3200 block of Jupiter Ave. to be used as sex offender rehabilitation center.

In response, neighbors have started a petition to oppose the purchase.

“We are concerned about safety,” says Heather DeLuka, President of the Airport Neighborhood Association. She has been going door to door collecting signatures and informing neighbors. “They are fearful it’s going to change how they live. It changes our quality of life.”

The home would be for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Bonnin, who has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Sexual Assault, Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Felony Bail Jumping and Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault.

If Bonnin moves into the residence, he will not be allowed to leave the home without a DHS chaperone and will have lifetime GPS monitoring, along with other lifestyle restrictions.

Even so, Robert Simet who lives next door to the residence is concerned about his potential new neighbor.

“We are pretty shocked about it,” Simet says. “We just don't feel it would be a great fit for the area being as there are so many kids.”

Simet has a 5-year-old son and says he would consider moving if the purchase were to go through.

The home is up to par with legal requirements to house a sex offender according to Nancy Huberty, a Social Work Manager for the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services who is on the committee to find Bonnin a residence.

“It’s not a random search. It can’t be within 1500 feet of a religious organization or a church, school, daycare things of that nature,” Huberty says. “This was a property that met the criteria, nothing more than that, we don’t target neighborhoods or anything like that.”

Huberty says once a proper residence is located, it is presented to a group of vendors and the state to decide whether or not to purchase it.

Right now there are 20 sex offenders living within one mile of the residence in question, however neighbors are especially concerned about Bonnin because of his serious crimes against children.

“I’m hoping they will realize this is not the best place for an offender,” DeLuka says.

DeLuka says the area is popular for runners, people walking their dogs and many kids walk by the house on their way to school. Sam Davey Elementary School is also a few blocks away.

The purchase of the home will be discussed at a Eau Claire County Supervised Release Committee meeting on September 24 at 10 a.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse in Room G034.

Neighbors like Simet and DeLuka plan to attend and present their petition which currently has more than 500 signatures.

“I hope our collaborative efforts of everyone coming together will make the committee think of a different house that will be a better fit,” Simet says.

