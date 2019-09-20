Neighbors express concern for planned landfill expansion

Plans are in the works for an expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill in the Town of Seymour.

Residents of the neighborhood where the landfill sits took to the Landfill Siting Committee meeting on Friday to share their concerns.

"The size impacts us and it makes more litter, more noise and more concerns and affects property value," says Kathleen Campbell who has lived in the area since the 90's. "When we first moved in it was not even anything visible."

Campbell says there aren't any members on the committee who live in the area, leaving the neighbors feeling left out of the conversation.

"We want to be heard we want to be listened to we want to be thought about," she says.

The neighbors were only allowed to speak at the meetings for three minutes each, then the doors were closed to the public for the rest of it.

"I feel that it breeds mistrust from the community. I think they would be better served to invite us to be on the agenda to negotiate with us," Campbell says.

The expansion would add about 12 acres to the landfill according to Mark Vinall, General Manager for Advanced Disposal. He says the landfill is currently about 70 acres but the company owns about 300 acres of land in the area.

"The current landfill as it has been designed, has just a few years before it fills up so we have additional property to expand it," explains Vinall.

This expansion would be the fourth time the landfill has grown since it opened in 1978. Vinall says the previous expansions have helped the company learn best practices for growing the landfill.

"We need to take care of the ground, water and air quality, soil surface and these are many other things we have discussed in the three previous expansions," Vinall says.

At the meeting, Campbell handed a list of requests to committee members and Advanced Disposal representatives.

Some things they are asking for include ways to reduce litter and debris in the area like gravel roads to prevent debris from running into the creek and having drivers check their trucks for loose trash before leaving the site.

Campbell says the neighbors also want closer monitoring of the creek and wells in the area.

The siting committee and Advanced Disposal will continue to meet and if the plans continue, Vinall says the expansion would happen in about two years.

Campbell says she and the other neighbors will continue to share their thoughts at the meetings.

"We are at the point where we have now united as a group to say take care of us, protect us and our health, well being and financial future," Campbell says.

