Neillsville man charged with 7th OWI after traffic stop

A Neillsville man has been charged in Clark County court with his 7th OWI offense after law enforcement conducted a traffic stop Tuesday.

Court records show Mark Janicki, 70, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- seventh offense and operating a motor vehicle while revoked- first offense.

Clark County Deputy Travis Schuld says he was dispatched to State Highway 95 for a vehicle that was all over the road and driving at different speeds. Deputy Schuld says the driver, later identified as Janicki, was driving 17 mph.

When law enforcement asked Janicki if he felt impaired he said “Yes I do, I feel slightly impaired” and admitted to having four drinks in a four hour time frame. He denied a chemical blood test so officials filed a OWI blood search warrant.

Janicki’s cash bond is set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on March, 10.

