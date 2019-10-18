Neillsville man charged with felony after BASE jumping off tower

A Neillsville man has been charged with a felony after BASE jumping off an energy tower.

According to a criminal complaint 20-year-old Mason Barth has been charged with criminal trespass to energy provider property.

Menomonie officials responded to a person requesting assistance from a cell tower on Oct. 17 around 8:37 a.m. When on the scene, they found a person hanging from a supporting cable off of a Charter and AT&T Communications tower.

The complaint says Barth denied seeing a “no trespassing” sign at the gate but admitted to seeing one once he was inside the fence. He stated his parachute deployed incorrectly.

Court documents show Barth is currently out on a $1,000 signature bond and is due back in court on

Dec. 10.

