A 21-year-old Neillsville man pleaded guilty and was then found guilty in Dunn County Court after Menomonie law enforcement helped a person stuck in a guy wire in October.

Court records show Mason Barth has been found guilty of trespass to land and has been recommended a $263.50 court fee.

In October, Barth called 9-1-1 after he attempted to BASE jump from a 300-foot-tower and was entangled in guy wire 50 feet off the ground.