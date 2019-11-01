Nestlé announces cookie dough recall

Nestlé is recalling some cookie dough products because of possible rubber contamination. (Source: FDA)
Updated: Fri 2:45 PM, Nov 01, 2019

(WECT/Gray News) – Nestlé has announced a voluntary recall on ready-to-bake cookie dough because the product could contain rubber pieces.

Nestlé Toll House cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs" are among the 26 products in the impacted batches. The product was shipped across the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The company says they made the call out of an abundance of caution after being notified of food-grade rubber being found in some of the products. Nestlé confirms they have found the source of the rubber and aren’t aware of any illnesses or injuries requiring medical treatment.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," Nestlé wrote in a press release. “We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.”

You can see a complete list of impacted products here.

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753.

Anyone with products listed above should throw them away and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com with proof of purchase.

