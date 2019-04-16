New Eau Claire City Council members sworn in

The winners of Eau Claire's recent city council races were sworn in Tuesday.

Terry Weld moved into the role of city council president.

He will serve out the final year of the term, vacated by former President Kerry Kincaid.

Five at-large members of the council were also sworn in, including incumbents Kate Beaton and Catherine Emmanuelle, returning council member David Klinkhammer and new members John Lor and Laura Benjamin.

During the meeting, Weld took time to recognize his new position.

"I'm excited for this next year and honored to serve with all of you new beginning confident that great things will come of our work together as a body serving the city," said Weld.

Also during the meeting, the council elected Catherine Emmanuelle as its next vice president - replacing Andrew Werthmann.

The new Eau Claire City Council will hold its first regular meetings next week.