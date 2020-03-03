New Eau Claire family making an instant impact on special education

For several school districts across Wisconsin, PTA meetings are a common practice. Parents and teachers come together to collaborate and discuss ways for parents to get involved.

In the Chippewa Valley, however, there's a different type of PTA gaining attention from a growing number of parents. It's called Special Education PTA, or SEPTA. There are only three chapters in the entire state, and one of them is in the Eau Claire area.

"Being able to have other parents to talk to about our experiences, what to look forward to when our kids get older, how things work, and all of that," Peter Caraher explained when asked about the importance of SEPTA meetings.

Peter is a board member, and he's also the newest member. Peter, his son Liam, and the rest of the family moved to the area in the summer of 2019. Peter got involved in SEPTA immediately, and Liam has become a popular face at Eau Claire Memorial. Liam worked as team manager for the football team in the fall, and this winter, worked the bench for the basketball team.

"They are my favorite sports. I like football and I like basketball," Liam Caraher said.

The Carahers have also been instrumental in bringing a new event to the Chippewa Valley. On Monday, March 9th, the first ever Community Resource Fair and Fun Day will be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Indoor Sports Center. Over 30 vendors and parents will be on hand to talk about different aspects of special education. It is free to attend and will run from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

To learn more, and hear more from the Carahers, watch the video above.