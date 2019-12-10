New E.coli outbreak in Wisconsin linked to Fresh Express salad kit

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning people against eating certain Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits after an E.coli outbreak in three states, including Wisconsin.

So far, eight patients have been confirmed to have E.coli linked to the salad kits, including three in Wisconsin. Four cases are reported in Minnesota and one in North Dakota.

Three people were hospitalized, including a person who developed kidney failure. No deaths have been reported from this outbreak, however.

The affected Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits have a best-before date up to and including December 7, 2019, which is printed in the top right corner of the bag as "07DEC19."

The salad kits contain romaine lettuce, but the CDC hasn't identified yet if it's related to the multi-state E.coli outbreak blamed on romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region.

If you have one of these salad kits in your home, throw it away, even it was partially eaten and no one showed signs of illness. It can take up to 10 days to show symptoms.

Symptoms may include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea (often with blood in the stool). Patients may develop a low-grade fever.

The CDC warns you to contact a healthcare provide if you have diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days, have diarrhea and develop a fever over 102, or vomiting so much you can't keep liquids down and pass very little urine.

If you think you have E.coli symptoms, write down what you ate in the past week and report your illness to the local health department.

