New Emmett Till memorial gets upgrade; it will be bulletproof

Updated: Sat 11:10 AM, Jul 27, 2019

(CNN) – A new sign marking the spot in Mississippi where the body of Emmett Till was found in 1955 will be bulletproof and made of steel.

The new sign marking the spot where Emmitt Till's body was found in 1955 will be bulletproof and made of steel.

The idea is to make it more resistant to vandalism.

That’s important because the sign has been vandalized on multiple occasions and stolen at least once, according to the Emmett Till Memorial Commission.

The group's executive director says the signs have been shot multiple times, thrown in the nearby Tallahatchie River, spray-painted and defaced with acid.

Earlier this week, a photo emerged showing three white, University of Mississippi students posing with guns in front of the bullet-riddled sign.

It’s unclear if any of those students fired shots at the sign. All have been suspended from the school.

Till was 14-years-old when he was tortured and killed after accusations that he flirted with a white woman.

His death became an important catalyst in the civil rights movement.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus