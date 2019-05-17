New Family Video to open in Eau Claire

Eau Claire's two Family Video stores are condensing into one location.

The Regional Director of Operations tells WEAU they were approved for a lease agreement to open the new location in the Kings Plaza on London Road.

The Madison Street Family Video will close sometime before Memorial Day and will become a Dollar General store. The Golf Road location will close by June 15th and will become Dogtopia, which is a dog daycare, boarding and spa.

The company hopes to open the new Family Video on London Road by mid-June.

All current employees will be offered jobs at the new location.