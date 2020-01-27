New Hampshire general will oversee Wisconsin Guard changes

Gov. Tony Evers' office says an East Coast general will oversee changes in Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault protocols and management.

The National Guard Bureau in December announced it had uncovered multiple shortcomings in the Wisconsin Guard's protocols, most notably commanders improperly opening internal investigations into complaints.

Evers issued an executive order that month calling for the Wisconsin Guard to come up with a plan to implement NGB's recommendations for improvement by September. Evers announced Monday that Brig. Gen.

Laurie Ferris of the New Hampshire National Guard will oversee implementation. Ferris helps oversee 1,200 officers and airmen.