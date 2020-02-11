New Hampshire primary: Small town votes at midnight for Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Dixville Notch’s five residents cast their ballots just after the stroke of midnight. Bloomberg received three write-in votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

The small community has been in the spotlight for nearly 60 years for casting votes just after midnight in the country’s first presidential primary and in November general elections. Two other areas, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, offer midnight voting in New Hampshire.

Polls were opening later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 a.m.

The Democratic presidential race is deeply unsettled heading into the primary. With Iowa’s caucuses unable to declare a clear winner, it may be up to New Hampshire to put some structure around the chaotic contest.

Sanders and Buttigieg begin the day as the undisputed front-runners in the rapidly evolving contest.

New Hampshire also offers a critical test for former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Biden already predicted a loss. Warren faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her near-home turf.

Questions about turnout hang over the New Hampshire vote, which coincides with a rise in anxiety among Democrats and an increase in confidence among Republicans. Low turnout in New Hampshire would suggest Democratic weakness at the ballot box, at least for now.

If Sanders fails to turn out new voters favoring his ultra-liberal platform, his candidacy could look weak.

New Hampshire has one of the nation’s most mobile populations, which could also have implications for the primary.

Only a third of the state’s residents age 25 and older were born in the state. A recent University of New Hampshire report estimates that 20% of the state’s potential voters were either not old enough to vote four years ago or resided somewhere other than New Hampshire.

