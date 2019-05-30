New Hope Renewal Center for men is unveiled in Eau Claire

A new facility for Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is unveiled Thursday.

An open house took place for the new Hope Renewal Center for men, located on the city's west side.

The new facility replaces Hope Gospel's previous men's building downtown on Farwell Street and offers classrooms, administrative offices and more space.

"Well, the good news for the people in Chippewa Valley is we can now help more people. Our men's facility downtown could only house 20, and it was elbow to elbow. This new facility here can house up to 46. We're excited about that. Our goal is just to help more people," said Mark Donnelly, Founder of Hope Gospel Mission.

Donnelly says the organization is still working to raise money for two women and children's facilities, being built near the renewal center for men. He says they hope to open those by this fall.