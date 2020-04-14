New Kwik Trip rezoning passes city council

After two delays, the Eau Claire City Council approved rezoning a much-talked-about parcel of land on the city's south side.

By a unanimous vote, the land known as the site of the "Walmart house" on Gateway Drive will be rezoned for commercial use.

Kwik Trip bought the house and plans to build a gas station with a car wash.

The measure was first delayed when the council asked the plan commission to see if the new building would be in compliance with zoning code.

Then, there was a second delay, as a result of COVID-19 and the city council working to move its meetings to an online-only format.

