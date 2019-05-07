New Ladysmith addiction center offers hope to woman after losing brother to meth overdose

After losing her brother to a meth overdose, a woman in Ladysmith has a newfound hope for others who are struggling with addiction in the community.

Getting access to drug and alcohol addiction services can be difficult in rural areas. But a new recovery center in Ladysmith is helping locals overcome addiction but it's also helping one local woman to heal.

“He loved taking pictures and he was so good at it,” said Codi Fenstermacher, as she talks about her younger brother, Chase Merchlewitz. “This is Chase and I, we went to the Price is Right in Lacrosse on his birthday.”

Even though the siblings had some great days together, they also went through some rough times together. “We talked every day; pretty much not only brother and sister but best friends,” she added.

But then she started getting phone calls from Chase saying that he was being followed and someone was watching him. “His boyfriend at the time moved to the cities and that’s where he went and that’s where it all started,” she said.

For the next three years, Chase struggled with a meth addiction, until it eventually took his life. “October 10, 2017 at 10:49 we talked for 20 minutes and 6 seconds,” Fenstermacher said. That was their last conversation that Codi remembers well. “I said you will not be in a homeless shelter Chase, there are people out there that can help you and that was it,” she said.

The next morning on October 11, Chase died of a meth overdose. “To this day I still don’t want to accept the fact that he is not here, there are good days, there are bad days and I keep myself busy,” she said.

To keep herself busy, she spends her time educating others. “It’s real, it happened to my brother, it can happen to anyone,” she said. “That little bit here and there just turns into a life decision and next thing you know you aren’t here with us anymore.”

To address the gap of services in the rural community, the Family Health Center that offers drug and alcohol addiction services is now open in Ladysmith. “There isn’t a magic pill to make people want to stop using it, it’s a process to go through recovery, we use our therapy and we use medication in that we look at what is driving the person to want to use,” said Dr. Paula Hensel from Family Health Center.

They hope their outpatient services break down the cycle of addiction. “As I am working with my patients I see them making healthier choices, which leads to a healthier individual and I see them restoring their family,” Dr. Hensel added.

In hopes that nobody else will have to live through what Codi did with her brother, Chase. “I wish it would have been open a couple of years ago, I think he would be okay then,” Fenstermacher said.

Anyone can call the Family Health Center Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center at 715 -221-5714.

The center is located at the Indianhead Community Action building in Ladysmith at 1000 W. College Avenue. You don't need a referral or insurance; all you have to do is call the number.

