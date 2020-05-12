New poll shows support for WI COVID-19 response

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Wisconsinites are becoming more divided with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A majority of people still agree with the closing of businesses and schools in response to the pandemic, but the urge to reopen is starting to begin.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 69 percent say it was the right call to close schools and businesses, with 26 percent saying it was an overreaction.

While in terms of the Safer at Home order, 56 percent are concerned the state will reopen too soon with 40 percent worried it won't open soon enough.

The pandemic continues to have an economic impact as well with 41 percent of people polled saying either them, a family member, or both, have lost their jobs.

People who were polled are also starting to realize it could be a while before the pandemic passes.

"Now it's over 50 percent that think it will be more than a year before we get back to normal. And the idea that we'd be done by the end of May is now only about 18 percent, it was 44 percent a month ago. And so this is the kind of change in perspective that we are stuck with this thing for a much longer time than what people had thought we might be back at the end of March," said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin.

In terms of how officials are handling the epidemic, Governor Tony Evers has a 64 percent approval rating of his handling of the pandemic, down from 76 percent in March.

Meanwhile, 44 percent approve of how President Trump has handled the pandemic down from 51 percent in March.

Another area that has dropped in the poll, the number of people who are personally worried about getting and experiencing coronavirus.

For the full poll click here.