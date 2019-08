The Eau Claire Area School District has named David Oldenberg to serve as interim principal of Memorial High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

Oldenberg currently is the district’s Director of Academic Services.

He will start Aug. 20.

ECASD Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck said Oldenberg will continue to carry out some of his duties at the district level, his primary focus will be to lead Memorial during the upcoming school year.