New Mondovi public school receives $800,000 grant

Anthony Acres Charter School, a new public school being planned in Mondovi, has received an $800,000 grant from the Department of Public Instruction’s Wisconsin Charter Schools Program.

The grant will assist with school planning and implementation over the next five years.

Slated to open its doors to its first class in September 2020, Anthony Acres will serve grades 6-12 at the former Anthony School at 12115 WI-37. The school will take advantage of the approximately 35 acres of field and forest on site to engage students in place- and project-based learning focusing on education outdoors.

Anthony Acres will be a public charter school authorized by the School District of Mondovi, open to all area students, and free to attend.

The school is being developed through a partnership between the School District of Mondovi and local community group Initiative for New Directions in Education (“INDE”). The Anthony Acres planning team includes Maria Bamonti (Mondovi community member), Greg Corning (Superintendent of the School District of Mondovi), Tim Nordin (INDE/Planning Team Coordinator), Jennifer Peck (CESA 10), Paul Richards (Teacher in the School District of Mondovi), Anna Rybicki (INDE), and Amy Traynor (Instructional Coach in the Eau Claire Area School District).

Those interested in becoming involved in the planning process can join the Anthony Acres Community Advisory Group. The group meets quarterly to receive updates on the planning process and provide input. For more details and to learn about upcoming group meetings: www.inde-ec.org.

The School District of Mondovi Board of Education has been supportive of the planning team’s effort. The school board voted to authorize the school on November 28, 2018, and will continue to be involved in overseeing the school during the planning process and after the school opens.

More information about the Wisconsin Charter Schools Program can be found at https://dpi.wi.gov/sms/charter-schools/grants. To learn more about Wisconsin public charter schools, see https://dpi.wi.gov/sms/charter-schools

