New Orleans hotel under construction collapses, killing at least 1

Updated: Sat 12:14 PM, Oct 12, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed Saturday morning onto Canal Street.

The Hard Rock Hotel collapsed Saturday (Oct. 12) on to Canal Street. The hotel was under construction (Source: Kevin Pedeaux, WVUE via Gray News)

The New Orleans Fire Department and the police are on scene.

New Orleans Fire Dept. Chief Tim McConnell confirmed one person was killed on scene and three others are unaccounted for. They are all contractors.

Eighteen additional people were taken to the hospital.

McConnell said urban search and rescue teams are on scene and nearby buildings are being evacuated. He says a large crane is unstable and further collapse is possible.

The hotel was slated to open in the Spring of 2020.

The 350 rooms for hotel guests, in addition to 62 one and two-bedroom units available for purchase.

Copyright 2019 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at fox8live.com.

 
