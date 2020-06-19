New River Prairie bike racks dedicated to honor Juneteenth

Another part of the Chippewa Valley's events surrounding Juneteenth took place in Altoona's River Prairie Park.

The new River Prairie bike racks were dedicated in honor on Juneteenth.

Altoona city officials gathered Friday afternoon to observe the day when slaves were freed, along with the dedication.

Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt says the new bike rack is meant to include everyone.

“The idea is to have a multiple colored and very lively, but the concept would be just to include everybody. to include all races, the symbol that we are welcoming to everyone.”

The dedication was a part of an all day virtual Juneteenth event.

