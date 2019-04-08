New Richmond receives rezoning request for ICE detention center

The City of New Richmond has received a rezoning request from ICA, Immigration Centers of America, to rezone a parcel of land in the northwestern portion of the City to allow for institutional uses.

According to the City, the purpose of this rezoning request is to allow for a detention center through the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Program (aka ICE), which is a department of the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The City of New Richmond posted on Facebook, saying they are “committed to a transparent process and will be providing information related to this request in a timely manner.”

A community conversation is tentatively scheduled for April 25 at 5:00 pm. For questions about this request, the city asks you to call their information line at (715) 243-0470.

