A New Richmond woman is in the hospital after a crash that happened on Highway 29 near Skyline Drive in Spring Valley, Wednesday around 12:21 a.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Breanne Bockenhauer of New Richmond was taken to a Baldwin hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bockenhauer missed a curve and went into the ditch, hitting several trees.

The crash is still under investigation.