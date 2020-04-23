New 'Safer at Home' order to begin on Friday

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the new 'Safer at Home' order kicks into effect in Wisconsin.

Among the main differences in the order, some businesses deemed non-essential are allowed to do a little more than they could before.

Golf courses are allowed to open with restrictions, public libraries can start curbside services, among others.

Some people in the state are upset with the extension of the 'Safer at Home' order, and some sheriffs have said it's an overreach by the governor.

In Eau Claire County, Sheriff Ron Cramer says the community has been good about following the rules of the order.

But adds the sheriff's office looks at each case involving the 'Safer at Home' order differently.

"What we want to make sure is that we're not stepping on people's civil liberties. The gathering in the church parking lots with the cars and so forth, again we have not taken any action to that. But again we want to remind people to keep a safe distance, we want these numbers to roll down," explained Cramer.

Republicans have filed a suit with the Wisconsin State Supreme Court to block to new order set to start Friday.

Late Thursday, it was announced the Supreme Court has started reviewing the case.

There is also a planned rally at the state capital Friday against the order.

To view the full 'Safer at Home' order click here.