New scam targets businesses wanting to support local school athletics

A national scam targeting local businesses has made its way to the Chippewa Valley. In the center of the scam is a company called Sports Media Marketing, which the Better Business Bureau says it's already investigating.

Tom Reuter, owner of the Chippewa Falls Dairy Queen says he was recently contacted by Sports Media. It claimed to be affiliated with the local school district and attempted to get him to send advertising money which it said would benefit local schools.

After doing some research, Reuter says he discovered it was a scam and is now warning others. "The person on the other end of the line said ‘we want to renew your ad that you ran last year in the Chippewa Falls fall athletic poster’," he says.

Reuter says as company policy he never pays anything over the phone unless he knows the person so he requested more information.

He says two weeks later Sports Media sent him an invoice for $186. Still feeling cautious, he called the 800 number on the invoice. He was sent to voicemail and never got a call back but a month later, he says he received another bill in the mail, later followed by another phone call trying to get him to pay for advertising. “I started wondering how many people are they doing this to?" he said.

Since September, Reuter says he's been getting invoices from Sports Media every month but still hasn’t been able to get any of his questions answered.

He then contacted the Chippewa Falls Unified School District and discovered Sports Media has no affiliation to the district.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. The Better Business Bureau says it's been investigating complaints against Sports Media Marketing since March of 2018. There are currently 32 complaints against the company and the BBB has given it an F rating.

Lisa Schiller, Director Investigations and Media Relations for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says the investigation was launched by the Texas BBB, where Sports Media claims to be based out of.

“The Better Business Bureau has contacted the company because they've identified a pattern of disputes alleging the company falsely claims to be affiliated or working on behalf of local schools in their area to raise money for the school's athletic team," said Schiller.

She says consumers who sent Sports Media money haven't been able to get a refund or get in contact with the company and the company has not responded to any of the complaints.

The BBB encourages people to do their research before sending any company money. WEAU attempted to reach out to Sports Media and were immediately transferred to voicemail.