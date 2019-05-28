New Uniroyal exhibit opens in Banbury Place

The factory that was once the economic engine of Eau Claire has now become a hub for artists and entrepreneurs.

Banbury Place in Eau Claire has a new way to trace its past, back to when the building was the Uniroyal Tire Factory.

The exhibit has been in the works for about 18 months, in order to give a more comprehensive tour of Banbury Place. A partnership between Banbury Place, Royal Credit Union, and Visit Eau Claire is responsible for getting the exhibit operational.

"It really is nice that it's here on the first level, and easy to access. The feel of the space lends itself to the story." says Linda John, Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire.

The exhibit offers a self-guided tour, which is free and open to the public.