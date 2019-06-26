New University Chief of Police named after nationwide search

The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has named their next Chief of Police after a nationwide search.

According to the University, Jay Dobson will officially start his work as chief starting July 1. He will oversee 11 full-time and two part-time officers. He will also work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

He has been working as the interim chief since July when former Chief David Sprick retired. He Dobson has worked for the University’s Police Department for 23 years.

Being a Blugold for the last 23 years has had such a positive effect on my life,” Dobson said. “I take seriously the value of leading our department in building relationships with our campus and community partners, all while continuing our tradition of exceptional protective services”.

