New Verona High School to be one of the most energy-efficient in the nation

Wisconsin’s ‘Focus on Energy’ program is the most cost effective energy efficiency program in the nation, according to the Lawrence Berkley National Lab on Tuesday.

In our area, the new Verona High School being built is using nearly $5 million for energy efficient equipment and other measures.

Officials say those costs will be paid back in less than 10 years through energy savings.

“For over 20 years we have reaped the reward of being able to understand new programs such as geothermal,” said Abie Khatchadourian of Eppstein Uhen Architects. “I did my first one here Glacial Edge Elementary School in Verona back about 12, 15 years ago, and one of the things notably here is that it does have geothermal, roughly three quarters of the project is geothermal.”

The new high school is a $149 million project. Once completed, it will be nearly 600,000 square feet over four levels.

The building is scheduled to be finished by next June.

