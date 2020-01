Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says seven OWI arrests happened between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. over the New Year’s Eve holiday.

According to Fitzgerald, Barron County had three arrests, State Patrol had one, Cumberland Police had one and Rice Lake Police had two.

Out of all of those arrests, only one person is still in custody. 72-year-old Ronald Hart from Hertel was arrested in Barron County says Fitzgerald.