New York firefighters rescue deer from icy river

Three of the four deer were able to escape the river, but a young male couldn’t get out. (Source: Scotia Firefighters)
Updated: Mon 5:46 PM, Dec 30, 2019

SCOTIA, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters rescued a deer from the icy water of the Mohawk River in upstate New York over the weekend after witnesses saw it break through the ice.

Four deer fell into the river, but a young male was the only one that couldn’t get out on its own, The Daily Gazette reported.

“Remember - always be careful when venturing onto ice,” Scotia Firefighters posted on Facebook. “Make sure it is thick enough to support your weight. Should anyone, or any animal, fall in, immediately call 911.”

Firefighters used a rescue sled and put on cold water suits to get the “stranded and cold” deer out of the river. He’s recovering at an animal rescue center, firefighters said.

