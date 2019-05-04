New alcohol and drug recovery center opens

A new alcohol and drug recovery program is now available in Northern Wisconsin.

Today, Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes were in Ladysmith for the ribbon cutting.

The Family Health Center of Marshfield and the Indianhead Community Action Agency have teamed up to offer new services.

For the first time, the new outpatient program will help provide drug and alcohol recovery services in the rural community.

"Addictions are extremely difficult and it's hard to go at it alone. People that need that help should have access to the help," said Governor Evers. "We know how to deal with it, it's just having the ability and where with all financially and other ways to make sure it happens so it's a great facility, great people."

The Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center is located at 1000 College Avenue in Ladysmith.