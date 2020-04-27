School District of La Crosse approves three new hires

The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse approved the hiring of two new elementary school principals and a new school nutrition supervisor.

Eric Check has been selected as the new principal for Emerson Elementary School. Check has been a member of the School District of La Crosse since 2005, serving as a coach, teacher, and his most recent position as the dean of students for Lincoln Middle School. Check graduated from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He earned his Master of Education Degree in Education Administration from Viterbo University.

“Every day, students come to school at different development levels, different skill levels, and various personal backgrounds,” said Check. ”What we provide as educators should empower students and allow them to exhibit and showcase skills that will lead to academic achievement and I believe our daily interactions with students directly impact that achievement. The personal connection and how we motivate students can lead them down a successful path of lifelong learning.”

Kari Huth. has been selected as the new principal for Spence Elementary School. Huth comes to the School District of La Crosse with 20 years of experience in education. She has served as a teacher in the West Salem School District, as the program and instructional resources director for CESA 4, the instructional resources coordinator for the School District of Holmen, and most recently as an elementary school principal in the Cashton School District. Huth graduated from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She earned her Master of Education Degree in Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse.

“I am convinced that positive relationships and school culture, along with best practices in teaching contribute the most in student success,” said Huth. “It’s my mission to provide a positive, safe, and nurturing school environment for all students to learn. A foundation of positive relationships built on trust and respect is essential.”

Marilyn Volden has been selected to serve as the district’s new school nutrition supervisor. Volden was a nutrition director for over 17 years working in both the Viroqua and Westby School Districts, worked for the La Crosse County Health Department as a health educator for four years, and most recently has been the school nutrition specialist for the School District of La Crosse. Volden will replace retiring school nutrition supervisor Lyn Halvorson.

Volden earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Community-Medical Dietetics from Viterbo University. She has been a member of the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin since 1990 and served on the Healthy Flavors Healthy Kids Advisory Council and the Healthy Kids Collaborative for the Culinary Institute of America.

“My experience with developing Farm to School programming has been one of the most positive experiences of my career,” said Volden. “Bringing food education to students and working with local chefs to inspire and train kitchen staff has improved the nutrition value and quality of our local school meals.”

Check, Huth, and Volden will start in their new roles on July 1, 2020.

“These three leaders are incredibly strong advocates for students,” said superintendent of schools Randy Nelson. “They all share a student-centered approach, keeping student success at the forefront of all decision-making. They join an amazing family of educators in our district that will continue our tradition of excellence and ensure quality, equitable, and innovative educational opportunities for all of our students.”