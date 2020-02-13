New boiler arrives at Micon Downtown Cinema

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Micon Cinemas say a new boiler arrived at their Downtown Eau Claire location Wednesday.
They say the installation has begun and they will know more on Friday if they will be open for any Valentine's Day plans.
