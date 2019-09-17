New camera system cracks down on drivers passing signaling school buses

In the first two weeks of school, the Stanley Police Department has issued three violations to drivers for illegally passing a school bus, while it has its signaling lights on.

A new camera system installed on the buses of the Stanley-Boyd School District has helped law enforcement crack down on these drivers.

"10 or 15 seconds isn't worth risking anyone's life,” said Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland

But despite that message, he says some drivers in his city are still illegally passing school buses.

"You shouldn't really need a reminder that you should stop for a school bus,” he said. “In the state of Wisconsin, for illegally passing a bus, it's $326.50."

In an effort to crack down, the Stanley-Boyd School District fitted 12 of its buses with six cameras each. Four on the inside, a side view camera, and a dash cam.

"They have 72 cameras at a cost of about $40,000 and it's been a great resource already for our community," said Weiland.

Instead of bus drivers trying to scribble down a description and license plate number, the department gets the video from the school district.

"It’s a pretty slick process,” Weiland said. “They send us the link, we have the player on our computer, we click on the link, it uploads to the player and we can view the video."

Chief Weiland said he is surprised at the number of violations so early in the year.

"Honestly it's been a little surprising to me. We went out of our way to do kind of a proactive, educational video on our Facebook page a few days before school started... We do have a 0 tolerance policy here at the Stanley police department. People will get tickets for those violations.”

What makes the video so helpful to officers is the resolution and options of the cameras.

“We have the capability with the side camera, as soon as the vehicle passes the bus, we can take a still shot and we've done it on our Facebook page,” Weiland said. “Say the vehicle was going really fast and we needed to slow it down, we can enlarge the pic, zoom in on the license plate."

Weiland says there's one golden rule people should abide by while driving around a signaling school bus.

“If you're not sure just stop and error on the side of caution.”

Weiland says he hopes with continual enforcement - people will have more awareness and will always stop for buses. I reached out to the Stanley-Boyd School District, which declined an interview but said they do not agree with Stanley PD’s shaming of drivers.