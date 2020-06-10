New chief named for Black River Falls Fire Department

A new chief is named Wednesday night for the Black River Falls Fire Department.

The hiring committee selected Jody Stoker to be the new chief.

He has served with Black River Falls Fire and EMS for more than 20 years.

He's held the ranks of ranks of firefighter, captain, and assistant chief, and he has been employed full-time with the Black River Falls Fire Department since June 2013 as the EMS Division Chief.

Stoker holds a wide range of fire and emergency medical services certifications and has completed over a dozen trainings through the National Fire Academy.

The hiring committee received 10 applications for the job, but elected to forgo interviews because of Stoker's experience and qualifications.

Stoker's new duties as chief begin Thursday, June 11.

The previous chief, Steve Schreiber, retired last month after 40 years in emergency response services.