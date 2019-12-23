New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

Updated: Mon 6:39 PM, Dec 23, 2019

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

Source says North Korea's threatened "Christmas gift" could be new hard-line policy toward U.S. (Source: CNN)

The release of several new images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions in stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

North Korea has warned that what “Christmas gift” it gives the U.S. depends on what action Washington takes.

One new satellite image shows the March 16 Factory near Pyongyang where North Korea manufactures trucks used as mobile launchers for its long-range missiles.

