New degree program coming to Eau Claire

A new degree program is coming to UW-Eau Claire, and it's the first of its kind in Northwest Wisconsin.

The university announced Monday that the kinesiology department will offer a master's degree in athletic training.

An athletic training program at the school dates back to the 1960s, with a major in athletic training becoming available in the '80s.

The master’s program will start in the summer of 2021.

Until then, the current bachelor's program will be winding down, and will not be accepting any new applicants.

