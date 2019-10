A Menomonie manufacturer is expanding its facilities and is expected to create 199 jobs over the next three years.

Vets Plus Inc. who is a manufacturer and distributor of animal health and nutrition products, is expanding their facilities on Stokke Parkway and Domain Drive.

The company says the Stokke Parkway site expansion added 30,000 feet and will result in 139 full-time positions. The Domain Drive site will be renovated and adding 60 new positions.