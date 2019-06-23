New fitness studio to open in Downtown Eau Claire

On Monday, June 24, The Well will be the latest fitness studio to open its doors in Downtown Eau Claire.

The newest venture of Latitude 44 Yoga Studio, The Well is a studio focused on strengthening both body and mind in the form of a high intensity, total-body workout via group fitness classes right in downtown Eau Claire.

Classes are offered in 45 minute and 60 minute formats. Classes are high intensity but also highly modifiable to meet varying fitness levels.

Latitude 44 and The Well are members of Downtown Eau Claire, Inc, and have been enthusiastic supporters of downtown redevelopment and growth.

Owner, Amy Erickson, serves on the Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. Board of Directors and her yoga studio, Latitude 44, just hosted the 4th Annual International Yoga Day in Phoenix Park on June 19.

Hundreds of people participated in an outdoor yoga session on that date.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:00 pm on June 24, at 40 S. Barstow, in Eau Claire.

