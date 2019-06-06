New fitness trail opens in Altoona

A new fitness trail has opened in Altoona. The trail is located behind Altoona Elementary School and offers six fitness stations in an effort to encourage activity for people of all ages.

The Altoona Fun Fitness Trail was funded with a $20,000 grant from mayo Clinic Health System in 2016.

According to the School District of Altoona, the project provides opportunities for collaboration with students in the school district.

Before the trail opened, the project had already partnered with the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America to install and maintain benches and clear trees.

Moving forward, the elementary students will have fall and spring clean-up activities to help maintain the trail.

Tara Betlach, Altoona Elementary School principal, is excited about the trail opening and the opportunities it will provide to the students.

“"We are excited to share the fitness trail with our students and our community”, Betlach said. “It's an opportunity to give back to the community and support wellness."

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail was held on June 6 at Altoona Elementary School.